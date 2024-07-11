Samantha Flowers-Pelfrey

FOREST — Samantha J. Flowers-Pelfrey, of Forest, died July 5, 2024, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was 39.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

