Ruby O. (Fishburn) Frey, age 86, of Kirby, passed away surrounded by her family at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family would like to thank Lori Davidson and Wyandot Memorial Hospice for their excellent and professional care.

