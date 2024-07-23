Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen R. Wilson, of Ashland, passed away July 18, 2024, at Brethren Care Village. She was 86.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Interment will follow at Schoenberger Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

