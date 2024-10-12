Roberta Rawson

MOUNT VERNON — Roberta Kay “Bobbie” (Hammond) Rawson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Bobbie was born June 18, 1943, in Mansfield, a daughter of Chadwick William and Doris Kathleen (Stafford) Hammond.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the First Congregational UCC, 200 N. Main St., Mount Vernon, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Jay Marshall Groat will be officiating and burial will follow in Mound View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Bobbie’s name may be made to the Hot Meals Program or First Congregational UCC, 200 N. Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

