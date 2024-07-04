Roberta Barry

Roberta A. Barry, age 73, of Marion, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024, at Marion General Hospital.

Services for Roberta A. Barry will be private with Pastor J. Mac Geissinger officiating. Burial will take place at Little Sandusky Cemetery.

A celebration of life Gathering will be held from 12-4 p.m. July 20 at the Salt Rock Township Fire Department in Morral.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and/or The American Cancer Society, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!