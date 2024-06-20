Patricia A. “Pat” Althouse, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Funeral services for Pat will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, with Pastor Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contribution can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or the Wyandot County Historical Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226, E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

