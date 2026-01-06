Nettie Bollinger

MARION — Ed Crawford, 75, of Waldo, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd., Marion, OH; Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Marion Salem Global Methodist Church, 1640 Salem Rd, Caledonia, OH; Burial will follow at Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ed Crawford Memorial Scholarship Fund for River Valley students, care of the MarionCommunity Foundation.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the Crawford family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

