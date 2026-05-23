Irene Olive Bell, 84, passed away peacefully April 29, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth and quiet strength that will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882. A memorial ser-vice will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home followed by a short internment service at Pleasant View Cemetery.

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