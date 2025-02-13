Michael Riley

MASSILLON — Michael A. Riley, 87, passed away Feb. 8, 2025.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church of Massillon, 1111 Third St. S.E. Massillon, OH 44646, with Pastor Anthony Robinson Sr. officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to service time Monday at the same location. Interment is at Etna Green Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff at Brewster Parke for the great care they provided over the years. Also a thank you to the staff at Aultman Hospital for their great care during the brief time Mike was there.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church.

Share a fond memory and sign the online guest book at reedfuneralhome.com.

