Mary Morrison

Mary Louise Morrison, age 86, of Nevada, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at her home in Nevada.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Baptist Church, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!