Marjorie Lessig

COSHOCTON — Marjorie E. Lessig passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Altercare of Coshocton.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 Pleasant Valley Drive, Coshocton. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating.All are welcome to attend a luncheon at the church following the service.

Donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.

