Marie Walton

SYCAMORE — Marie L. Walton, formerly of rural Tiffin, died at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Birchaven Heights, Findlay. She was 94.

Funeral services for Marie are 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home with Pastor Terri Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

