Lois Wolber

After fighting a long battle with dementia, Lois Ellen Wolber, 85, of Ada, went home to be with her heavenly Father on June 17th, 2024, while surrounded by family at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Hasson Cemetery, Jenera.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21st at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

