Kathleen Devine

Kathleen K. Devine, age 77, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Marion General Hospital.

A celebration of life is 2-5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Carmie’s BBQ & Grill at 2460 Ohio, 231, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

