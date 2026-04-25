Debora Hines

Debora L. Hines, age 74, of Upper Sandusky and The Woodlands, Texas, began her celebration with Jesus on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at MD Anderson in Houston, surrounded by close family and worship music.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 27 at Trinity Evangelical Church with a meal and fellowship to follow.

Memorials may be made to Open Door Resource Center in Upper Sandusky, No One Fights Alone in Sycamore, or Not By Choice in Kenton, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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