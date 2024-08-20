Judith Ashmore

Judith E. (Brocklesby) Ashmore, lovingly known as Judy, passed away Aug. 16, 2024, at the Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion and dedication that touched the lives of countless students and family members.

As we gather to celebrate Judy’s life, a memorial gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a memorial service commencing at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hub in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Each moment spent in her presence was a gift, a sentiment echoed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Judy’s infectious spirit, generous nature and unyielding desire to help others will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who loved her. She was a guiding light, a devoted educator and a cherished family member whose legacy will continue through the lives she touched.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!