Joseph D. Brady II, of Upper Sandusky, died at 1:41 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, at his home. He was 66.

Born Oct. 1, 1957, in Marion, he was a son of Joseph D. and Clara (Eddington) Brady, both of whom are deceased. He married Stephanie Hogg on Jan. 19, 2016, and she survives.

Services will be private, with Lucas Batton Funeral Home handling arrangements.