JoAnn Sand, age 84, of Nevada, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at her home in Nevada.

Funeral services for JoAnn Sand are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a meal celebrating JoAnn’s life to be held in the reception room of Lucas Batton immediately following the burial. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and/or Wyandot East EMS, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

