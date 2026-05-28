The Daily Chief-Union to get a ‘glow up’

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By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

The Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission was updated about its planned role in the upcoming Fourth of July parade in Upper Sandusky for America 250 – Ohio.

Service Officer Theresa Miller said she’s reached out to several people about ideas for a float for the parade and she’s come up empty.

Veterans Service Commissioner Rich Southward said he thinks the veterans service office will have its hands full coordinating all the veterans who are planning to walk and/or ride in golf carts for the parade that it won’t have time to build a separate float.

Veterans Service Commissioner Ken McMillan said he’d reach out to parade organizer Kevin Lok to let him know what was happening with the commission.

All Wyandot County veterans are the parade grand marshals for the Fourth of July parade, which will step off at 11 a.m. July 4 from the Upper Sandusky High School parking lot, travel south on North Sandusky Avenue before turning west onto West Wyandot Avenue and ending at the Upper Sandusky Fire Station. Staging for the parade is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Veterans interested in either walking or riding in golf carts are asked to contact Wyandot County veterans service officers Miller or Beth Braun at 419-294-2045.

Miller said World War II veteran Ralph Weinandy is expected to participate in the parade.

In other news, Miller and Southward said they planned to attend an information ses-sion June 10 at the Carey VFW about the Honor Bus, which runs trips to Washington, D.C. out of Seneca County.

Miller reported the Ohio Department of Veterans Services director is hosting town halls throughout the state. She said she plans to attend the next town hall in Mercer County.

Braun requested permission to purchase a laminator machine to laminate photos the veterans service office uses for its booth at the Wyandot County Fair. The veterans ser-vice commissioners approved the request and advised Braun to use funds from the office budget.