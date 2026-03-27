Ilene Osborn

BUCYRUS — Ilene Marie Osborn, age 90, passed away at Orchard Park on March 25, 2026, surrounded by loving friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery with Tanyce Addison is officiating services.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Church or to the Crawford County Disabled American Vets. Moments of remembrance may be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

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