Erma Conley

CAREY — Erma Wayne Conley, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Beach Funeral Home, Carey. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Stoney Ridge United Baptist Church, Carey, with Brother Pat Gilliland and Brother Tony Blair officiating. Burial to follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery, Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stoney Ridge United Baptist Church, of Carey, the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial on her behalf.

