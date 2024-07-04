Elaine Fair

Elaine Marie Fair, age 78, of Carey, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio.

Funeral services for Elaine Marie Fair will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating.

Visitations will be held on Monday, July 8, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home, and 1 hour before service time on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

