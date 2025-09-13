Edward Schank

SYCAMORE — Edward “Ed” Schank, age 57, of rural Sycamore, died Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at home.

A funeral Mass for Ed is 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church with the Rev. Matt Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Right to Life or the Carl Schank Scholarship Fund in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

