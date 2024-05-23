Home Obituaries Cynthia Henline-Lake

Cynthia Henline-Lake

Posted on May 23, 2024
0

FOREST — Cynthia L. Henline-Lake, of Forest, died May 15, 2024, at her residence. She was 72.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply