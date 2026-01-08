Calvin Bardon entered into eternal rest on January 5, 2026, surrounded by his daughters, Lori and Jane.

We will honor Cal’s life with a funeral service at 11:00 am Friday, January 9 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to an informal lunch gathering at the funeral home following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Fire Department Volunteers, where all funds will remain with the local department for the purchase of tools and equipment. Memorials may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky, OH., 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbattoncom.

