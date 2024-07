CAREY — Bonnie Caudill died Saturday, July 7, 2024, surrounded by family. She was 81.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Homes, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Brent Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery.