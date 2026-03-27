Betty C. Johns, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

There will be a gathering celebrating the life of Betty Johns from 1-3 p.m. April 11 at the Wyandot County Rod & Gun Club, 15127 CH 113, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials can be made to the Wyandot County Rod & Gun Club or Bridge Hospice and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared online at www.lucasbatton.com.

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