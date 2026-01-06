Arthur Feck

CAREY — Arthur “Art” Feck, 65, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Visitation was Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. A Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. today at All Saints Parish, 39 N. Perry St., New Riegel, OH 44853. Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Art’s honor to Farm Rescue, P.O Box 28, Horace, ND 58407 or via farmrescue.org/give, to a scholarship that will be set up in Art’s name for students going into an agricultural related field c/o Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316, or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Art’s family by visiting www.stombaugh-batton.com.

