Anna Anderson

SYCAMORE — Anna C. Anderson, age 84, of St. Francis Home, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Francis Home.

A funeral mass for Anna 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius Catholic X Church, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home before the funeral Mass at the church.

