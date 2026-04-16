Correction …

In Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Chief-Union, incorrect prices were given for the Upper Sandusky community pool for the 2026 pool season.

Community pool co-managers Laura Wines and Janeen Heilman had discussed an adjustment to pool fees for 2026, including different fee structures. The DC-U accidentally reported the proposed fee structures instead of the actual pool fees.

The correct pool fees for the Upper Sandusky community pool for 2026 are as follows:

— Daily admission: $5.

— Twilight hours (5-8 p.m.): $3.

— Single resident season pool pass $50.

— Single non-resident season pool pass $60.

— Senior (60-plus) resident season pass: $40.

— Senior non-resident season pass: $50.

— Family resident season pool pass (max of four, two adults max): $120.

— Family non-resident season pool pass ($150.

One may add two additional children to the family passes for $20 each.

No refunds for season passes will be provided after June 30 if the pool closes for any reason.

Residents are people who live within the city of Upper Sandusky.

Passes may be purchased at the city water office.