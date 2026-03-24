Community Lenten luncheon schedule

After 50-plus years, the men’s and women’s Lenten luncheons have combined. They will be held from 12-1 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 120 N. Eighth St., in Upper Sandusky.

The lunch is a free will donation and speaker/host schedule is as follows:

— Wednesday, hosted by St. Paul/First Lutheran churches. The menu is scalloped potatoes with ham. The speaker is Erin Smith.

If school in Upper Sandusky is canceled that day, the Lenton luncheon also will be canceled.