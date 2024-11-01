Meeting minutes

Pioneer families

Raymond England and Eddie England were inducted into the Pioneers Families of Wyandot County lineage family. Pictured are president Kathy Kin (left), John Lortz (right) and Donna England, who accepted the award for her late husband Raymond.

The Wyandot Tracers Genealogy Society, O.G.S., held its annual Pioneer Families of Wyandot County Banquet on Oct. 21 at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky. Thirty members and guests were present.

Dinner was catered by Moreno’s from Carey. The meal was served buffet style and included house salad, baked chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and dinner rolls. Dessert featured a variety of fruit pies from The Village Restaurant in Upper Sandusky. The meal was enjoyed by all in attendance.

Following the meal, President Kathy Rickenbacher Kin introduced the evening’s speaker, Mark Cory. Cory dressed as Col. William Crawford and spoke on his life story, highlighting the events which took place in the local area. The facts presented about Crawford’s death were new to many, including the fact that the Indian chief largely responsible for Crawford’s death was his best friend among the natives.

Next year’s slate of officers was presented, and they will be voted on at Novembers meeting. The slate is President Kathy Rickenbacher Kin; vice president, open; Recording Secretary Erma Frey Parsell; Corresponding Secretary Donna England; Treasurer Nira Beaschler; Trustees John Krock, Jean Moon and Kathy VanHorn; Publications Chairman Michael Kin; Pioneer Families Chairman John Lortz; Newsletter Chairman Katy Cox; and Youth Chairman Nira Beaschler.

Two new members were inducted into the Pioneer Families of Wyandot County lineage society, representing nine ancestors who lived in what is now Wyandot County before 1860. Certificates were presented by Pioneer Families Chairman John Lortz and membership pins were presented by chapter president Kathy Rickenbacher Kin.

Donna England accepted her certificate and pin on behalf of her late husband, Raymond Herbert England. She proved his descent from Chester Bullis England, a Silver Pioneer who lived in Wyandot County before 1860. Mr. England also was descended from the following Gold Pioneers, who settled in the area before 1850: Daniel England, Tina Ann (Bullis) England, Amos Nye, Angeline (Hilborn) Nye, Frisby Nye, Isabella (Hulbert) Nye, Amos B. Nye and Nancy (Homer) Hilborn.

Eddie England proved the same ancestors, qualifying him for both Gold and Silver Pioneer membership. Donna and Eddie England were congratulated for their membership in the Tracers’ lineage societies.

The November meeting of the Tracers is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at John Stewart Methodist Church, in the basement meeting room. Bill Clark, from Clark Shields Funeral Home, will be the guest speaker, and will talk about St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Guests always are welcome at Tracers meetings. One can find out more by joining the Facebook group Wyandot Tracers Genealogy Society, O.G.S.