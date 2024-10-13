Woodruff, Holderman take top honors as Falcons win BVC title

BVC champs

Riverdale’s Allison Woodruff (390), Annalease Woodruff (391) and Mariah Bonham (back) run in the Blanchard Valley Conference meet Saturday at McComb. Allison Woodruff set a school record while winning the race in 18:40.76, Bonham was fourth and Annalease Woodruff was fifth to help the Falcons win the BVC title.

McCOMB – Allison Woodruff won her fourth straight Blanchard Valley Conference individual championship and this time she led the Falcons to the league title Saturday at McComb.

Woodruff broke her own school record by winning in 18:40.76. The Falcons finished with 39 points to easily outdistance Van Buren and Elmwood, both of which finished with 55 points.

The Falcons’ Maryann Holderman was named the BVC coach of the year.

Marissa Bonham finished fourth in 19:12.79, with Annalease Woodruff also earning All-BVC first-team honors with a fifth-place finish in 19:35.37. Chloe Powell picked up second-team honors by finishing 14th in 22:05.35, and Addi Manns completed the team score by finishing 17th in 22:52.24.

Liberty-Benton senior Madi Gaerke was girls race runner-up in 18:51.64.

Only a sophomore, Kolten Evans set Riverdale’s boys school record by finishing the course in 16:02.85, good for third place.

The Falcons were sixth in the boys standings with 128 points. Liberty-Benton won the championship 20-67 over Van Buren.

Ethan Spitnale was 26th in 18:47.10 and Gabe Donaldson 31st in 19:08.32 for Riverdale. Mike Penwell was 44th in 21:19.68, and Logan Smith was a spot behind in 21:25.76.

Liberty-Benton’s Jackson Hochstettler was the winner in 15:38.76.

Riverdale’s Lexi Dailey finished ninth in 14:45.01 in the junior high girls race, while Zane Voll was 11th in the boys race in 13:47.18.

The Falcons run in the Division III races of the district meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Owens Community College in Findlay.

Girls

Team results

Riverdale 39, 2. Van Buren 55, 3. Elmwood 55, 4. Liberty-Benton 64.

Individual results

Riverdale: 1. Al. Woodruff 18:40.76, 4. Bonham 19:12.79, 5. An. Woodruff 19:35.37, 14. Powell 22:05.35, 17. Manns 22:52.24, 32. McBride 26:21.46, 33. Rall 26:29.34, 36. Crum 26:58.53, 39. Fowler 30:13.00.

Winner: Al. Woodruff (Riverdale) 18:40.76.

Boys

Team results

Liberty-Benton 20, 2. Van Buren 67, 3. Elmwood 84, 4. Pandora-Gilboa 102, 5. Leipsic 121, 6. Riverdale 128.

Individual results

Riverdale: 3. Evans 16:02.85, 26. Spitnale 18:47.10, 31. Donaldson 19:08.32, 44. Penwell 21:19.68, 45. Smith 21:25.76.

Winner: Hochstettler (Liberty-Benton) 15:38.76.

Junior high girls

Riverdale: 9. Dailey 14:45.01.

Junior high boys

Riverdale: 11. Voll 13:47.18.