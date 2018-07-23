Scarlet & Gray advances to TBT Super 16

BEXLEY — Team Scarlet & Gray reached the Super 16 in the $2 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament with an 82-73 victory against the Matadors on Sunday at Capital University’s The Capital Center.

The top seed in the Midwest region, Team Scarlet & Gray got 12 points from Upper Sandusky High School graduate Jon Diebler. He went 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 3 of 4 free throws. He added three rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes.

The Matadors, a team of Texas Tech alumni, did not have an answer for former NBA player Jared Sullinger, who scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. David Lighty added 15 points, and Aaron Craft scored 12 points with five assists for Team Scarlet & Gray.

Chris Cokley led the Matadors with 20 points, followed by Karl Cochran with 17 points.

The Matadors held a 61-60 lead entering the fourth quarter when Team Scarlet & Gray held a 22-12 advantage.

Scarlet & Gray began its tournament with an easy 99-68 victory against the No. 16 seed West Virginia Wildcats on Saturday.

Sullinger also led his team in that game with 20 points. Evan Ravenel had 16 points, Byron Mullens scored 14 points, and Leon Rodgers had 11 points. Diebler scored 8 points.

The team of former Buckeyes advances to face the No. 12 seed Primetime Players, which has pulled a pair of upsets already. That game is set for 9 p.m. Friday in Atlanta and is set to be shown on ESPN.

Scarlet & Gray reached the tournament’s national semifinals last year. This is the fifth year of the tournament, which features teams full of professionals from around the world and former college stars.