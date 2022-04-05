Mohawk dominates Bucyrus with big innings

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Mohawk’s offense put up big numbers in three straight innings to run-rule Bucyrus 11-1 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference softball play Monday in Sycamore.

Bucyrus (0-2, 0-1 N10) struck for the lead with a single run in the top of the third inning, but Mohawk answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning and then scored three times each in the fourth and fifth innings.

AJ Chevalier led the way offensively for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 N10) with two hits and four RBIs. Tori Phillips also had a pair of hits and scored two runs. Bailey Sheets doubled and scored three runs, and Lauren Moyer also had a double. Brooklen Helton singled, walked twice and scored three times.

That was plenty of run support for Sheets (2-0) in the circle. She gave up just one run on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Marrisa Middleton doubled and drove in the only run for Bucyrus.

Ashley Davis (0-2) was the losing pitcher, giving up five earned runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings.

The Warriors play at 4:45 p.m. today at Clyde before a second game against the Redmen at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bucyrus.

Score by innings

Bucyrus 001 00 — 1 3 5

Mohawk 005 33 — 11 8 0

WP: Sheets (2-0); LP: Davis (0-2).

2B: Middleton (B), Moyer (M), Sheets (M).