Bo Reid youth baseball slated in July in Tiffin

TIFFIN — The 14th annual Robert Bo Reid Memorial Baseball Tournament is July 22-23 in Tiffin.

The tournament includes 8-and-under, 10U and 12U divisions and includes a three-game guarantee with individual awards for first- through fourth-place teams.

The entry fee is $300 per for 10U and 12U teams and $200 for 8U. Proceeds benefit the local parks and recreation department.

To register, call 419-443-5440 or visit www.tiffinparks.com/BoReidTournament.