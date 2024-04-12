William Wynkoop

William J. Wynkoop, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, died March 23, 2024, at his residence.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wynkoop family. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

