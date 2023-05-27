William Mize Jr. Posted on May 27, 2023 0 William Ross Mize Jr., of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home. He was 65. Born Dec. 10, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was a son of William Ross Sr. and Helen (Monto) Mize. He is survived by seven siblings and many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. William graduated from Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, and then went to San Diego, where he studied hotel management. William served in the U.S. Navy from 1977-80. Services for William Mize will be private.