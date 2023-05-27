William Mize Jr.

William Ross Mize Jr., of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home. He was 65.

Born Dec. 10, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was a son of William Ross Sr. and Helen (Monto) Mize.

He is survived by seven siblings and many nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

William graduated from Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, and then went to San Diego, where he studied hotel management. William served in the U.S. Navy from 1977-80.

Services for William Mize will be private.