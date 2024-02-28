William Buxton

FOREST — William A. Buxton, age 81, of Forest, died Feb. 27, 2024, at OSU East Hospital, Columbus.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Christian Union Church with the Rev. Ken Gray and Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Center Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heritage Christian Union Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

