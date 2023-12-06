Thelma Miller

BELLEFONTAINE — Thelma Louise Miller, 94, of Huntsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Pastor Rob Starnes will officiate the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Huntsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gretna Brethren Church, 1564 TR 46, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center is honored to serve the Miller family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

