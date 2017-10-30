MARION – Robert Cancro 89, of LaRue, died peacefully early Friday morning, Oct. 27, 2017 at Kingston of Marion.

He was born June 1, 1928 in Marion to the late Savario and Quintellia (Puletti) Cancro.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Thomas Buffer will officiate.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, where military honors conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, where there will be rosary services at 7 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302 or the Alzheimer’s Association at 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

