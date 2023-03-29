Paul Groth

Paul James “Jim” Groth, 78, of Findlay, passed away March 22, 2023, after a brief illness at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Private services will be held with interment to follow in Arcadia Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hancock County Conservation League or the Findlay American Legion in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bridge Hospice for their care and compassion. Jim has been granted his wish to go home and he is happy now.

Visit www. BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!