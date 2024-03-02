Michael Swinehart

Michael “Jay” Swinehart, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 7:32 p.m., Thursday Feb. 29, 2024, following a long illness at Shelby Pointe Nursing Home, Shelby.

Funeral services for Jay Swinehart are noon Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and/or Pathways Hospice and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

