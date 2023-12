Mary L. Beltz, of Castalia, died Nov. 27, 2023, at Stein Hospice Care, Sandusky. She was 65.

She was born April 21, 1958, in Shelby to the late Robert I. and Catherine T. (Spangler) Beltz.

Mary is survived by three siblings.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Old Mission Cemetery with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.