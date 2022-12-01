Mabel Duress

Mabel Ann “Mae” Duress, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service for Mabel A. “Mae” Duress is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Music Boosters or the Wyandot County Nursing Home activities fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!