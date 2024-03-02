Lynnette Wurm

SYCAMORE — Lynnette J. Wurm, died at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Ohio Health, Mansfield. She was 51.

A funeral service for Lynnette is 2 p.m. today at the Tiffin First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Doug Lillo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, Crawford County. Visitation is from 11 to noon today at the church before the funeral service.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!