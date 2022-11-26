Lucille M. Traxler, age 89, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Millcreek Care Facility, in Galion.

Graveside service for Lucille Traxler are 11 a.m. today at Nevada Cemetery in Nevada, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

