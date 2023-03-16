Kim Anspach

Kim Denise Anspach passed away March 9, 2023, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room. She was 62.

There will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

