Kevin Kramer

Kevin K. Kramer, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:36 a.m Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at his home.

A gathering of family and friends is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Emanuel UCC “Mud Church” in Upper Sandusky, with a service to follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jay Scott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Auxiliary or the Upper Sandusky Fire Department or to the family to assist with expenses. Memorials can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

