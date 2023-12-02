You may not have noticed, but on November 26 at 11:16pm the moon dimmed for a fraction of a microsecond and Heaven grew that much brighter as Kerry Eaches, 57, our mom, mawmaw, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family ending her brave 5-year battle with cancer.

A funeral service for Kerry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Carl Angel. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitations will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

